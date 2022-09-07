See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Simple mistakes wipe out immigration visas

Michelle Urquhart

Michelle Urquhart
Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Simple mistakes wipe out immigration visas
Having their visa application rejected could be devastating for new migrants. (Image: Getty)
Michelle Urquhart
Michelle Urquhart
Wed, 07 Sep 2022
RELATED
Work visa applications are being declined because of simple mistakes.As employers struggled to find staff, work visa rules and Immigration New Zealand’s new Accredited Employer Work Visa Scheme (AEWV) were meant to smooth the way.However, the road paved with good intentions has been rocky.Applications for accreditation and job checks have been left stagnating online in Immigration NZ's new automated system.And, despite the government department’s best efforts, employers have failed to fully understand the changes.The online appl...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Coronavirus
Covid-19: latest numbers pave way for green light
Andy Fyers | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Covid-19 cases are down across all age groups. There was a 29% week-on-week decrease in hospitalisations with the biggest declines in the most vulnerable older age groups.

Sustainable Finance
NZ third in the world for ESG
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Clean and green: we rank highly for our environmental standards and compliance.

Bloomberg
US dollar pain spreads beyond emerging economies to developed peers
Bloomberg | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

The bigger concern for many countries could be that local rate hikes may do little to slam the brakes on their nose-diving currencies because their economies look more fragile than the US.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.