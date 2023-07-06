Menu
Stop tinkering and get serious about cybersecurity reform

Stop tinkering and get serious about cybersecurity reform
(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
The government’s plan to reorganise key agencies offering frontline help to businesses and consumers facing a rising tide of hacking attacks and online scams obscures a bigger problem – we don’t have a coherent cybersecurity strategy.The Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) minister Andrew Little confirmed to the Herald this week that cabinet was considering moving the Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ), currently a business unit of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), into the Nation...
