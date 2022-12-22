Menu
Tech in 2023: hell, it can’t be worse than this year

(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
As I outlined a couple of weeks back in Tech in 2022: The year the worm turned on big Tech, it has been a bit of a grim year for the tech sector. Trillions of dollars of value have been erased from the publicly listed tech giants. The rot at the centre of the crypto industry was dramatically exposed, and chaos reigned at Twitter – the most beloved (if not profitable) of the social media platforms – as Elon Musk implemented his warped concept of free speech.There were barely any highlights, just waves of redundancies and budget...
