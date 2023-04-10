The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

(Image: Getty)

Prior to covid, one in five export dollars came from tourism. Now, it’s more like one in 40 – the industry was among the hardest hit in the world and has a huge rebuild in front of it.This winter’s Fifa Women’s World Cup is a prime opportunity to demonstrate to the world that not only are we open for business but so is the hospitality industry – and during the hours tourists expect to be served, too.Wellingtonians may have adjusted to things being shut from Sundays to Tuesdays, but such scenes won’t impress t...