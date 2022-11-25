Menu
There's a new #metoo law: what employers should do

Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Employers must have a speak-up culture where reporting sexual harassment is not just the responsibility of the victim. The Employment Relations (Extended Time for Personal Grievance for Sexual Harassment) Amendment Bill is expected to have its third reading shortly.Supported unanimously by the Education and Workforce Committee, this bill extends the timeframe to raise a personal grievance in respect of sexual harassment from 90 days to 12 months.   There are clear policy reasons for this, including recognising how difficult it is...
