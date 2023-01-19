We have work to do to combat cyber threats

Tech is now central to all the things we hold dear. (Image: Getty)

Titans of industry gathering at the annual economics talkfest at Davos this week have a triptych of grim issues confronting them – the cost of living crisis, extreme weather events and geo-economic confrontation.But the World Economic Forum, which organises the Davos forum, is also where the role of technology in the global economy comes into sharp relief. This year’s tech-related sessions in the snowy Swiss resort town seem dominated by the buzz around the rise of ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) model crea...