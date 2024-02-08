Menu
We’ve missed the boat on advanced technology – MBIE

We've missed the boat on advanced technology – MBIE
Judith Collins is the new minister of science, innovation and technology. (Image: NZME)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
Briefings to incoming ministers have developed a reputation in recent years for being bland and cautious, pandering to the political inclinations of the minister settling into the role. But the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) briefing to Judith Collins, the new minister of science, innovation and technology, gives a clear-eyed summary of the gap that has grown between us and other small advanced nations and of the gap The briefing (Bim) released last week is a slightly infuriating read. It may well have...
More Opinion

Wake up NZ: we are digitally asleep at the wheel
Opinion

Julia Jones: Wake up NZ: we are digitally asleep at the wheel

Why are many of our leaders stuck in a cycle of outdated thinking?

Julia Jones 5:00am
The Hayne legacy: a right royal outcome
Opinion

David Chaplin: The Hayne legacy: a right royal outcome

How the Australian finance industry is picking itself up after damning findings. 

David Chaplin 07 Feb 2024
Interest rate relief: To boost capacity or support demand ...
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: Interest rate relief: To boost capacity or support demand ...

When is interest rate relief coming?

Cameron Bagrie 06 Feb 2024
How the new government can help small businesses succeed
Opinion

Bridget Snelling: How the new government can help small businesses succeed

Our new government must truly understand the challenges small businesses face.

Bridget Snelling 06 Feb 2024