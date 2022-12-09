What’s on the horizon for employers in 2023?

Will there be more action in employment law next year? (Image: Getty)

In recent times, we’ve seen a flood of government-initiated public consultations on workplace matters, including modern slavery, holidays, independent contractors, an income insurance scheme, bullying and harassment. But what real change – if any – will they bring about in 2023?Modern slaveryPublic submissions on a legislative response to modern slavery closed in June 2022. Officials reported that almost all feedback supported taking legislative action. Australia, the UK and the EU all have modern slavery laws in place, so a l...