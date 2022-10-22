See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Why monetary policy is like a bad hotel shower

Warren Couillault

Warren Couillault
Sat, 22 Oct 2022

Why monetary policy is like a bad hotel shower
Larry Summers likens monetary policy's impact to a bad hotel shower. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 22 Oct 2022
RELATED
Global investment bank and financial services company Citi has a significant presence down under, certainly in Australia, although to a much lesser extent here in New Zealand.  It has operations in 160 countries, employs more than 200,000 people, administers a staggering US$23,000 billion (NZ$40,622b) in client assets and had a market capitalisation of US$85b the last time I looked.  So, it’s no surprise then that when Citi hosts its flagship annual investment conference in Sydney – which it did last week – it can at...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Denial by soundbite
Robert Mannion | Sat, 22 Oct 2022

Soundbites courageously express sentiments no one could ever possibly disagree with and give the illusion of cover.

On the Money
On the Money: Datacom's new CTO, Phil Goff's new job, Air NZ's new flight, and more ...
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 22 Oct 2022

In this week's edition, an unusual way to announce a job change, from a black jersey to the dark arts, how to sleep on the longest flight in the world, and more ...

Investments FREE
Money Answers: How much should I save a week?
Frances Cook | Sat, 22 Oct 2022

Getting to financial independence is a simple formula, says Frances Cook. Pick the amount you want to live on, then invest a lump sum every week. Compounding returns will do the rest.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.