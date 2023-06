Murray Jones is an investigative journalist. His work has been published by the BBC, The Guardian and Al-Jazeera, and his research has been reported on in more than 60 countries. He was runner-up in the Gaby Rado New Journalist category at the Amnesty Media Awards 2022. He was part of the BBC Panorama team that has been nominated for best investigation and foreign reporting at the British Journalism Awards and the Rose d’Or for their exposure of British war crimes in Afghanistan. He moved from the UK to Auckland in 2021. Follow him on Twitter here or connect with him on Linkedin here