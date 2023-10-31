Menu
$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise

The council estimates nearly 20,000 houses will be at risk from a 20cm sea level rise. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
A sea level rise of 20 centimetres would expose nearly 20,000 properties worth $14 billion in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula to coastal hazards.The Christchurch city council included the figure, based on an average property price of $727,982, in its draft submission to the environment select committee, which started an inquiry into climate adaptation before the election.Christchurch councillors are meeting to approve the submission on Wednesday.In the draft document, the council highlighted the enormous potential costs of coastal inundation....
