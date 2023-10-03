Menu
A brand new nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

Australian nurses with the same qualification can work in NZ, but local training is not permitted. (Image: Getty)
Ana Maria Rivera
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
Depending on who you ask, New Zealand needs another 10,000 to 20,000 trained nurses between now and the middle of the next decade. Unfortunately, the health system’s own bureaucracy is stopping us in our tracks.At this election, both sides of politics have a plethora of targets for health and almost all of them will be relieved by more healthcare workers. But whether we achieve any of these targets comes back to the basics, including whether or not we can attract, educate and retain enough nurses.  Right now, we’re up to 5...
