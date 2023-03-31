Menu
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling

Recycling is a glass issue. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Auckland council has defeated both business and environmental lobbyists over the issue of whether kerbside recycling should collect glass in a separate bin.Most councils, except for Auckland, Christchurch and a few others, currently collect glass in a separate bin, as it is considered safer to handle and ensures glass fragments don’t contaminate the other kinds of waste being collected.As part of the waste strategy announced on Wednesday, the government is implementing a standardised approach to kerbside recycling with councils required t...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Kupe consent highlights gas chasm
Policy

The debate over climate change and the role of gas in the energy equation has come into focus again.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Focus winter energy payments to help the poorest
Policy

A significant proportion of low-income households are facing energy hardship.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Mar 2023
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5
Economy

The Commerce Commission has issued guidelines on its approach to enforcing the new legislation.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023