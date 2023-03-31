Auckland gets its way on glass recycling

Recycling is a glass issue. (Image: NZME)

Auckland council has defeated both business and environmental lobbyists over the issue of whether kerbside recycling should collect glass in a separate bin.Most councils, except for Auckland, Christchurch and a few others, currently collect glass in a separate bin, as it is considered safer to handle and ensures glass fragments don’t contaminate the other kinds of waste being collected.As part of the waste strategy announced on Wednesday, the government is implementing a standardised approach to kerbside recycling with councils required t...