Business of Government: a Christmas wrap

A very Welly, but not so merry, Christmas for the capital. (Image: supplied)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
In the seven short months since this Business of Government column was launched, the feedback from readers has been overwhelmingly positive.While it’s flattering to be told by government experts that they’re reading your work “religiously”, it’s also quite intimidating – no pressure!I want to claim all the credit, but I do have an informal "board of advisers" – note these aren't leakers, just people like me who are earnestly (perhaps nerdishly) interested in how the Herculean task of gover...
The Quiz

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:00am
Politics

Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism

With tourism growth set to slow, Fiji is looking to find success with other exports.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

Watchdog says it will work with regulators to address indie retailer complaints instead.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Adrian Orr fronts MPs on the economy
Economy

Low GDP and high migration a surprise to Reserve Bank chief. 

Staff reporters 10:40am
MBIE officials wary of extending 90-day trials to big end of town
Policy

Motu research in 2016 found the trials had little impact on hiring and firing.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2023
Govt reverses act to reduce IRD's workload
Policy Free

Minister wants IRD to concentrate on collecting tax, not on bureaucracy. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 19 Dec 2023
Hodgson resigns as Callaghan chair
Finance

Resignation follows damning auditor-general's report. 

Pattrick Smellie 19 Dec 2023