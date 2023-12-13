Menu
Business of government: a fragile and leaky ship of state

A few weeks in a leaky boat. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Three years in a leaky boat?One week in and there have already been two controversial leaks of confidential cabinet information – a development which has many public sector watchers rightly worried.The undermining of the public service’s political neutrality is not something to be toyed with, and I’m aware of experienced officials who are personally no fan of this government but are horrified that this happened.As a public sector reporter, you might expect that leaks are my bread and butter. However, as a former public se...
David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

Sector’s profitability squeezed by tighter monetary policy but total assets still grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Cash-strapped farmers keen for return of $500m industry. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Mayor Phil Mauger says his council doesn't think the rules are needed in the city.

Oliver Lewis 12 Dec 2023
The government has confirmed that it will repeal fair pay agreements and extend 90-day trial periods before Christmas.Following cabinet's meeting on Monday, Brooke van Velden said work to repeal fair pay agreements (FPAs) by Christmas.Under the previous government, FPAs were...

Staff reporters 11 Dec 2023
The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 11 Dec 2023