Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...

Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...
Act wants to save $1 billion by stopping work on a range of expensive programmes. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Act party wants to issue $1b worth of ‘Stop Work’ noticesLast week, we started our series on what parties promise to do to the public service if they’re elected with a look at the Green party manifesto – this week, we take a swing to the opposite side of the political spectrum with the Act party.On Sunday, Act announced it would issue “Stop Work” notices to chief executives to defund what they consider to be failing policies.They aim to save $1 billion “from day one” by stopping work on various pr...
The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Finance

ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins

The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 11:30am
ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

More Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy

As the world becomes more dangerous, NZ has started choosing sides.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Aug 2023
Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing
Primary Sector

Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 07 Aug 2023
Govt releases paper on how retirement villages operate
Policy

Govt releases paper on how retirement villages operate

Retirement village owners could be stopped from charging residents’ fees after they die, and their estates repaid for property held within a deadline under options released for consultation on Wednesday.  The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development – Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – ha...

Staff reporters 02 Aug 2023