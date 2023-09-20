Menu
Business of Government: another Nats tax hole? OIA wins and fails, and more...

Is that a fiscal hole I see? Or just a small dent? (Image: Unsplash)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
Is there really another hole in National’s tax plan?No, not really, is the answer to the question being raised by some journalists about whether the true cost of the National party’s proposal to reverse interest deductibility for landlords is much higher than it's allowed for in its tax plan.The document that has the press pack talking is a briefing by tax officials from last November saying that higher-than-expected interest rates mean an extra $360 million would be collected over the forecast period to June 2026, plus an extra...
Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says
Bloomberg

Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says

A 25% rise in oil prices since May has also increased inflation in some countries.

Bloomberg 9:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

Economists are questioning the assumptions behind National’s tax plan, saying the party is unlikely to raise the $2.9 billion in revenue National needs from it to make its tax promises add up.Three experts, former economist Sam Warburton, former Reserve Bank head of financial mar...

