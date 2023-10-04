Menu
Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...

You might think a bit of Christmas cheer would be in order, but there are Scrooges about. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
Christmas cancelled?With the writing on the wall for the current government, this year’s Christmas season is shaping up to be a glum affair for public servants.That’s not to impugn their political neutrality, but despite some claims from politicians, few will be relishing the 6.5% baseline cuts the National party has proposed.At around $600 million per year, that’s nearly twice the scale of the cuts the previous National government embarked on in 2011, which did see a drop in the total number of public servants employed &ndash...
Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush
Infrastructure

Residents don't want their home to become an "alpine version of Venice".

Brent Melville 5:00am
Technology

Elon Musk spotlight on Christchurch carbon capture tech

Aspiring Materials is competing in a global competition sponsored by Elon Musk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Media

'Last performance' a top performance for Special Group

Winning ads brought characters from The Brokenwood Mysteries back from the dead.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023
National vows to single out inflation
Economy

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 04 Oct 2023
EV sales surge ahead of election
Policy

Sales of new electric cars hit a record in September – at least in terms of share of the market – ahead of the likely election of a National-led government.On the flipside, sales of higher-emission vehicles stalled.If elected, National has pledged to scrap the Clean Car Discount...

Staff reporters 03 Oct 2023