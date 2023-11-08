Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: know your rights edition

Business of Government: know your rights edition
What's the connection between these pioneers of punk rock and a pioneering NZ law? (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Your right to knowThis is a public service announcement (without guitar*) – know your rights!Number one – you have the right to know what government officials know unless there’s an overriding public interest in it being kept from you.This is thanks to the Official Information Act (OIA) – a gift from generations now so out of vogue that they even lack an alphabetised moniker.In the early 80s, while certain punk rock pioneers were writing a cynical take on the state of civil rights, in the antipodes, legislative pioneers...
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India

Nearly a quarter of big organisations reducing costs did so via staff cuts, says survey.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:45pm
Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India
Cars

EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

More Policy

Why the mini-budget will be so hard to write
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Why the mini-budget will be so hard to write

Something's got to give in the mooted pre-Christmas mini-budget.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Nov 2023
It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery
Policy

Cameron Bagrie: It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery

Income tax ‘bracket creep’ can be solved. Just don’t call it a tax cut.

Cameron Bagrie 06 Nov 2023
The public service growth spurt: which jobs grew the fastest?
Policy

The public service growth spurt: which jobs grew the fastest?

Project managers and statisticians are some of the fastest-growing category roles.

Jem Traylen 06 Nov 2023
Where the public service growth spurt went
Policy

Where the public service growth spurt went

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 03 Nov 2023