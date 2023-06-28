Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: performance reviews, thoughts from the 'digital tsar' and more...

Business of Government: performance reviews, thoughts from the 'digital tsar' and more...
Paula Rebstock (left) and Patsy Reddy (right) gave frank assessments of agency performance when they were 'PIF' reviewers (Image: Governor General)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
The PIF is dead – long live the PIF!Any public servant (or consultant) wondering why there hasn’t been an agency subjected to a Performance Improvement Framework (PIF) review for the last three years finally has an answer – the Public Service Commission has been beavering away on a shiny new review framework which they’ve just released.The commission said it’s built on the “success” of the previous framework but modernised to reflect the Public Service Act 2020, including a focus on the Māori-Crown rela...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

More Policy

Government to seek feedback on lab rules for GMOs
Policy

Government to seek feedback on lab rules for GMOs

The government is at pains to say the proposals won't go outside the laboratory.

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2023
S&P Global Ratings warns NZ to face tough times in short-term
Economy

S&P Global Ratings warns NZ to face tough times in short-term

S&P Global forecasts growth of 0.2% for 2023, followed by 1.7% and 2.5% in 2024 and 2025. 

Rebecca Howard 27 Jun 2023
Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'
Policy

Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'

Light rail, another harbour crossing. Can the city deliver on its transport aspirations?

Oliver Lewis 26 Jun 2023
Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty
Policy

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty

Final ETS reform recommendations won’t appear until after the election.  

Ian Llewellyn 22 Jun 2023