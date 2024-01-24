Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?

Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?
Waikato-Tainui iwi chair Tukoroirangi Morgan has declared a line not to be crossed over the use of te reo Māori. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
Welcome to the first edition of our weekly roundup and commentary on the public sector for 2024.Already, it’s shaping up to be an action-packed start to the year – most obviously over Te Tiriti o Waitangi.As well as last weekend’s well-supported gathering at Tūrangawaewae, the new government’s policy agenda prompted three urgent claims to be lodged with the Waitangi Tribunal. However, the case to watch will be Waikato-Tainui’s Jan 10 filing in the high court at Wellington. Waikato-Tainui iwi chair Tukoroirangi...
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable
Technology

From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

More Policy

'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects
Policy

'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects

Infrastructure NZ has released recommendations for improving megaproject delivery.

Oliver Lewis 23 Jan 2024
ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs
Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs

Consumer NZ had collected customer complaints about pricing. 

Rebecca Stevenson 22 Jan 2024
Act seeks total GMO law rewrite
Primary Sector

Act seeks total GMO law rewrite

Fears about Frankenfood seem to have faded. 

Rebecca Howard 10 Jan 2024
Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned
Policy

Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned

Southern city believes it is a special case. 

Oliver Lewis 09 Jan 2024