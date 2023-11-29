Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: the ghost of Bill English, the return of Stuart Nash and more

Business of Government: the ghost of Bill English, the return of Stuart Nash and more
Nicola Willis and political mentor Bill English (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
The ghost of Bill English?Combining the public service portfolio with finance is one of the most significant signals from last Friday’s announcement.Checking as far back as the 1960s doesn’t reveal any other instance of this combination – although the second National government of Keith Holyoake and Jack Marshall did combine it with the office of prime minister.Willis is also the minister for social investment – a policy brainchild of her mentor, former National health, finance minister and prime minister Bill Engli...
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
Markets

TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn

Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Economy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

More Policy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts
Economy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes
Policy

Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes

The coalition wants a raft of changes to planning rules and other regulations.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Nov 2023
The economic minefield ahead for the govt
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: The economic minefield ahead for the govt

Winning the election was the easy part, compared to the economic challenges ahead.

Cameron Bagrie 27 Nov 2023
Grocery commissioner should eat more Weet-Bix: NZ First
Retail

Grocery commissioner should eat more Weet-Bix: NZ First

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 27 Nov 2023