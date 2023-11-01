Menu
Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more

Winston Peters was an influential minister of Māori affairs under a previous National government. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Where will coalition talks land on Māori-crown relations?While public servants nervously wait to find out what scale of spending cuts will emerge from the coalition talks, many will also wonder where the negotiations will land on the hot-button issue of Māori-crown relations.The election’s implications for such policies as co-governance of water infrastructure may be obvious, but its ramifications for public servants will be more far-reaching than that.For three decades, the public service has generally marched in a progressive direction,...
Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report
Finance

The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Economy

Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’

The official unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the year to Sept 30, from 3.6% previously.The new figure released on Wednesday came as high interest rates put the squeeze on the economy.The employment rate fell to 69.1% from a high of 69.8% last quarter.But that rate is still high...

Staff reporters 11:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Policy

$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise
Policy

$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise

The council says it can't afford to buy out properties for managed retreat.

Oliver Lewis 31 Oct 2023
Business of Government: a nail-biting time for workers and more ...
Policy

Business of Government: a nail-biting time for workers and more ...

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 25 Oct 2023
Energy sector needs frank conversations, says outgoing boss
Policy

Energy sector needs frank conversations, says outgoing boss

The energy sector needs a better working relationship with govt, says outgoing CEO.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Oct 2023
Wanted: meaty advice for a new government
Policy

Cameron Bagrie: Wanted: meaty advice for a new government

Briefings from government departments for ministers need teeth.

Cameron Bagrie 24 Oct 2023