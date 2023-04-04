Menu
Carbon prices continue their slide

Climate change minister James Shaw was warned by Treasury about sky-rocketing carbon price fears. (Source: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Carbon prices have continued to slump, with one trading platform saying ongoing uncertainty could mean a “defensive” market for a while.On Monday afternoon, New Zealand Units (NZUs – the equivalent of one tonne of carbon) in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) last traded as low as $48 on one secondary market, $54 on another and $56 on a third.This is down from the peak of $88.50 in November, before Cabinet announced it would not be following the advice of the Climate Change Commission on ETS settings. The recent anno...
