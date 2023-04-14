Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered

Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered
High carbon prices seem to be driving the planting of trees and not reducing emissions. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Carbon prices bounced back a bit after the release of the latest round of advice on emissions trading scheme settings from the Climate Change Commission, but there is a long way to go to restore confidence in a shattered market.Secondary market prices lifted closer to $60 yesterday, still well off the peak last year of more than $85.This is up from the lows of around $54 on most secondary markets last month.Units in Salts carbon fund, one of the few ways retailers can get exposure to carbon markets, were up 3.16% to $1.96 last evening...
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement
Media

Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:37am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly
Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

More Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ
Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
RBNZ money-printing's near $20b in losses
Finance

RBNZ money-printing's near $20b in losses

Treasury has suggested the RBNZ could pay no interest on some of the money it holds overnight, but the central bank says the risks of that approach outweigh any gains.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
A watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: A watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire

Auckland's flooding report shows why it's important to stop talking about the reform of water infrastructure and get on with upgrading it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example
Finance

Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am