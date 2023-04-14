Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered

High carbon prices seem to be driving the planting of trees and not reducing emissions. (Image: Getty)

Carbon prices bounced back a bit after the release of the latest round of advice on emissions trading scheme settings from the Climate Change Commission, but there is a long way to go to restore confidence in a shattered market.Secondary market prices lifted closer to $60 yesterday, still well off the peak last year of more than $85.This is up from the lows of around $54 on most secondary markets last month.Units in Salts carbon fund, one of the few ways retailers can get exposure to carbon markets, were up 3.16% to $1.96 last evening...