Christchurch council slams the door on asset sales

CCHL controls six trading companies on behalf of the council, including Lyttelton Port Company. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Christchurch councillors have shot down a proposal for their commercial holding company to take a more active portfolio management role, including potential asset sales.Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) had recommended that it be given a more flexible mandate, allowing it to seek co-investment and pursue other investments, arguing it could result in nearly $450 million in additional dividends to the council over the 2024-34 period.It also suggested taking an enhanced version of the status quo, where CCHL would seek to lift returns through stron...
Budget for Auckland wastewater tunnel blows out
Infrastructure

Budget for Auckland wastewater tunnel blows out

Scope changes and inflation have increased the cost of the central interceptor.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Property

Real estate sales count up 12.2%, but pricing still soft

Modest post-election bounce for real estate and more to come after Christmas.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Real estate sales count up 12.2%, but pricing still soft

