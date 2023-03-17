Menu
Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals

NZ won't be able to build enough green transport and energy infrastructure to meet net zero goals without changes to the consenting system. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
For New Zealand to meet its emissions reduction goals, a new and more efficient resource management system will need to be in place by 2028.That’s one of the key findings of a report commissioned by the NZ Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, on the climate impacts of the consenting process.The report, by consultants Sapere, became something of a political football after the National party’s infrastructure spokesman, Chris Bishop, alleged the commission had been muzzled by ministers and prevented from submitting to the environmen...
