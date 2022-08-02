The government knew some people would receive the cost of living payments even though they weren't eligible, including people living overseas.

The eligibility criteria for the $350 payments that are administered by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) include that a person is a tax resident of New Zealand and that they were present in the country at the time each monthly instalment is made.

In response to BusinessDesk asking what specific process they had in place to verify residency, an IRD spokesperson said they would use whatever information they already held but if someone hadn’t informed them they had left the country, it will assume they’re still a resident.

There is no general requirement on people to inform IRD they are leaving the country although some, such as those who have a student loan, pay or receive child support or receive Working for Families, may need to do so.

“To determine whether a person is present and resident in New Zealand, Inland Revenue is using a variety of information including addresses, bank accounts and tax residency status.

“People must have had a 2022 tax assessment with eligible income such as salary and wages or bank interest.

“If someone has left the country and not told Inland Revenue they’re not living here then we will have treated them as resident here and they may receive the cost of living payment.”

Unable to verify

IRD warned the government there was a risk some of the information it held would not be up to date.

“This would mean some people who should receive the payment may not get it, and conversely, some people who received the payment should not have received it.

“Inland Revenue also advised it is also not able to verify whether someone is physically residing at the NZ address they have provided.”

The government will not be recovering payments from ineligible recipients unless IRD determines the information is fraudulent.

The payments were intended to assist those most heavily impacted by the increase in the cost of living by targeting adults who earn up to $70,000 per year.

However, the policy has been criticised for excluding beneficiaries and those who did not earn a taxable income, including some tertiary students.