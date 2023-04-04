Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Early cyclone estimate lifts EQC costs by more than $300m

Early cyclone estimate lifts EQC costs by more than $300m
The government is still counting the cost of the cyclone. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
The government’s latest accounts show early estimates of the recovery costs from this year’s cyclone and flooding have already added about $160 million to the Earthquake Commission’s insurance provisions and about $150m to the agency’s insurance expenses. The crown’s accounts for the eight months ended Feb 28 show EQC’s insurance expenses in the period were $359m, up from $235m a year earlier, and almost $150m more than forecast, having tracked $20m below forecast in the prior month. On top of that,...
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
Media

Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 4:48pm
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
Amazon and Mercury make power deal

More Policy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
NZ carbon price dips below $50
Policy

NZ carbon price dips below $50

NZ carbon prices are sagging back to prices last seen in 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Rob Campbell: Pae Ora reform 'not adequate to the task'
Policy

Rob Campbell: Pae Ora reform 'not adequate to the task'

Campbell was sacked from his position in February and says he's taken time to reflect on the experience.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Govt endorses immigration report
Policy

Govt endorses immigration report

The government isn't keen on canning permanent residency visas, but largely endorses the Productivity Commission's immigration recommendations.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am