Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness

Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness
We know emergencies happen so be better prepared say law experts. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Law experts have blamed a lack of preparation for the need to pass urgent “bespoke” legislation in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.The government’s own group of expert advisors, the Legislation Design and Advisory Committee (LDAC), told MPs that departments needed to have a better understanding of the limits that legislation had for dealing with emergency situations.This week the government, with the support of all parties, introduced and passed the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill, which provided several temporary fixe...
Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts
Sport

Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts

And on the heels of St Patrick’s Day, Dublin will host the crowning of Ireland when Andy Farrell’s men inevitably maul England in the Six Nations.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Politics

Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles

National leader Christopher Luxon carried out a mini reshuffle in the wake of Todd Muller's decision not to seek re-election.

Greg Hurrell 12:27pm
Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles
Opinion Free

Brett O’Riley: Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

This plan is seen as a blueprint for future growth for NZ and higher-paid skilled jobs.

Brett O’Riley 12:00pm
Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

More Policy

Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals
Policy

Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals

To avoid a multi-billion dollar emissions liability, NZ needs to drastically speed up consenting times.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Govt's policy bonfire burns carbon auction
Policy Free

Govt's policy bonfire burns carbon auction

Carbon traders weren't surprised at the auction's outcome.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Mar 2023
Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner
Policy

Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2023
Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Mar 2023