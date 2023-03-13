Menu
First carbon auction of the year could be a no-show

Cabinet ignored climate change minister James Shaw's view on carbon prices and the market has tanked. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
The first carbon auction of the year takes place on Wednesday amid a stagnating secondary market with speculation that it might fail to clear for the first time and no New Zealand Units will be sold.NZUs were trading at $88.50 last November on the secondary market. They are now trading at below $67.The collapse in price followed cabinet declining a critical part of the Climate Change Commission (CCC) advice that would have tightened up the supply of units to the emissions trading scheme.Cabinet papers show that ministers were more concerned abo...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm

