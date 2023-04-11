Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Four three waters entities to become 10 as reform options emerge

Four three waters entities to become 10 as reform options emerge
When flooding overwhelmed Auckland's stormwater system, drinking water was also cut off for some. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
The government looks ready to abandon the forced amalgamation of the country’s local council-owned water services into four “mega-entities” in favour of 10 such groupings.A 10-entity solution is emerging as the preferred policy alternative in a move intended to placate local government opponents of the scheme while leaving other contentious elements of the policy in place.Multiple sources have told BusinessDesk this is the primary recommendation that will go to cabinet for decisions in coming weeks.However, other changes sough...
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Delayed and forgotten OIAs and would RBNZ’s bank resolution work
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Delayed and forgotten OIAs and would RBNZ’s bank resolution work

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Jacques Steenkamp.

Jacques Steenkamp 7:27am
Economy

When will retirement stock prices recover?

All retirement village operators’ share prices are significantly depressed.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
When will retirement stock prices recover?
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

More Policy

Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup
Policy

Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup

The industry says the government should have done more to secure a workforce for the world cup.

Jem Traylen 06 Apr 2023
Single candidate interviewed by light rail panel
Policy

Single candidate interviewed by light rail panel

A second candidate sustained serious injuries, leaving only one possible project director. 

Oliver Lewis 06 Apr 2023
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Apr 2023