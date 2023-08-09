Menu
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues and possible energy shortfalls

How to balance the need for gas while phasing it out is a difficult policy issue. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Six energy consultation papers have been released on how to handle the transition to a low emissions economy showing difficult options are on the table, including the non-preferred possibility of having to import liquefied natural gas to bridge an energy shortfall.The papers have been delayed with speculation that this was due to some of the options put forward and scenarios being politically difficult.However, the papers do not shy from the challenges across the sector, including the phasing out of natural gas when it is potentially still need...
