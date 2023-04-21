Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Govt renewable electricity move recognition of a global priority says Contact

Govt renewable electricity move recognition of a global priority says Contact
Contact boss Mike Fuge says government moves recognise that renewable energy is a national and global issue, not a local one. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
The government’s promise to reform the resource consent process for renewable electricity generation is a recognition that is an issue of national and global importance, but the devil will be in the details, says Contact Energy’s chief executive, Mike Fuge.On Thursday, a discussion document indicating ministers' thinking on change was released. The main thrust of the change is to give greater recognition of the part renewable electricity will play in meeting New Zealand’s emissions-reduction targets.The proposals focus on...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore and featuring journalists Rebecca Howard and Victoria Young.

Ben Moore 7:18am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak
Primary Sector

National may have to change ETS legislation

The party has promised not to put agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
National may have to change ETS legislation

More Policy

National may have to change ETS legislation
Primary Sector

National may have to change ETS legislation

The party has promised not to put agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Policy focus goes on renewable electricity
Policy

Policy focus goes on renewable electricity

Ministers say planning law no longer matches emissions targets.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Apr 2023
April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report
Economy

April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report

We're about to find out how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2023
RBNZ's money-printing losses shrank in March
Finance

RBNZ's money-printing losses shrank in March

RBNZ also sold a further $415m of the large-scale asset programme bonds, taking total sales to date to $4.15b. 

Staff reporters 18 Apr 2023