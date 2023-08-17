Menu
Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled

Willie Jackson has been backing a media bill for sometime. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
The government says it is no longer “desirable” for it to fund news publishers due to the risk of undermining trust in the media.The comment was made as ministers released the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill, new legislation to compel technology platforms to pay for hosting news content.Government ministers believe the new bill will help to address the financial crisis facing the news media by forcing technology firms such as Meta and Google to pay for news links.The bill, published this afternoon before its introduction to parlia...
Skellerup a bright note as NZ sharemarket tumbles
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,651.58, declining 111.53 points or 0.95%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax

National says hikes proposed by the government aren't necessary.

Oliver Lewis 5:31pm
Infrastructure

Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041

The pandemic and pressure from airlines puts the second runway nearly 20 years away.

Pattrick Smellie 4:56pm
Little orders review into visa scheme over exploitation fears
Policy

Pressure has been mounting for several weeks about the concerns.

Staff reporters 5:55pm
Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence
Primary Sector

Bottom trawling a key issue for the sector.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
InvestNow says National’s KiwiSaver proposal will create confusion
Policy

National’s KiwiSaver proposal is being called the wrong solution.

Jem Traylen 4:35am
Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate on hold
Economy

The central bank suggested a small chance of one further rate hike. 

Staff reporters 16 Aug 2023