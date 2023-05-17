Menu
‘Inoffensive’ directors’ duties bill gets tongues wagging

Are there better ways to use parliament's time? (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 17 May 2023
The “inoffensive” bill brought by Labour MP Duncan Webb before he received his ministerial commerce warrant isn’t likely to create headaches and has at least got people talking about governance. The six-member economic development, science and innovation select committee was divided in its report back to parliament on the Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill on whether the legislation should pass, noting that non-legislative measures could meet the proposed law’s goal of making clear directors don’t hav...
Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

