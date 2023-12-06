Menu
Last carbon auction of year fails to clear

Finance minister Nicola Willis has less money to work with. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
The fourth carbon auction of the year has failed to clear.This means the government has forgone what could have been $900 million in revenue. However, all the New Zealand Units (NZUs, a proxy for one tonne of carbon) that were on offer this year are now written off.This will tighten supply and set the stage for an increased carbon price next year.Those running the auction said: "The December 2023 auction has been declined because the clearing price did not meet the minimum price settings. As a result, there are no winning bids."
Air NZ picks BETA Technologies for battery plane flights
Markets

The all-electric aircraft is expected to join Air NZ’s fleet in 2026

Staff reporters 4:00pm
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 3:11pm
Tourism

NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket

Eight-week turnaround for India visitor applications 'concerning'.

Brent Melville 3:10pm
Policy

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 3:11pm
Policy

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Policy Analysis

Simeon Brown can use the Golden Mile as a bargaining chip if he's unable to stop it.

Jem Traylen 04 Dec 2023
Primary Sector

Agriculture is on the agenda in a major way for the first time.

Riley Kennedy and Ian Llewellyn 04 Dec 2023