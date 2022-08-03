The country’s new mega polytech is ditching a transition plan its leaders say was too risky but they remain tight-lipped over the chief executive’s abrupt departure on personal leave.

Acting chief executive of Te Pūkenga (the NZ Institute of Skills and Training), Peter Winder, told Parliament’s education and workforce committee a planned staff consultation had been delayed because the transition pathway was now considered too risky.

Winder was a member of Te Pūkenga's establishment board, having previously been chair of the Manukau Institute of Technology and chief executive of the Auckland Regional Council.

National party MP Penny Simmonds asked Winder to confirm he was planning to axe 450 jobs from the head office and 600 from polytechs.

Winder said the new version of the consultation document, which would now be released on Aug 15, only dealt with the overall structure and senior leadership positions.

He said the new transition pathway gave greater confidence they could maintain operations and look after learners and employers through that process.

‘Difficult juncture’

Te Pūkenga chair Murray Strong told MPs Winder had stepped into the acting role at a difficult juncture which included their CEO taking personal leave, the minister and the Tertiary Education Commission questioning its financial sustainability, and the organisation not being where it needed to be in the transition pathway.

Simmonds asked Strong to confirm chief executive Stephen Town wasn’t on annual or bereavement leave, that he or his family were not unwell or that he wasn't dealing with a family emergency.

Strong would only say Town had requested personal leave that's offered at the chair's discretion and he agreed to it.

When asked if Town had initiated the discussion to go on personal leave, Strong said he wasn’t going to comment any further on a personal employment matter and committee chair Marja Lubeck ruled the line of questioning out of scope.

However, Simmonds insisted on asking whether the minister or anyone from his office communicated with the board about Town going on leave.

Strong said they already had received Simmonds' official information request on that question and it would be answered through that process.

Strong told the committee they had apologised to the minister and the staff of Te Pūkenga for not making the expected progress but the “road vision” was now even more critical to the country’s future given the pandemic reset and the possibility of more difficult economic times ahead.

“Our joint mission hasn't changed, but how we will get to that point has.”

‘Locally responsive’

Strong said they still needed to realise further economies of scale but in doing so they would be "regionally and locally responsive".

Simmonds, a former chief executive of Southland Institute of Technology (SIT), questioned whether abolishing SIT’s zero fees scheme was being locally responsive.

The scheme offers domestic and Australian students zero fees on most SIT courses and has been a mainstay of the region’s economy for over 20 years.

Winder said the zero fees would be reconsidered after 2023 as part of their equity strategy: “I personally have some significant difficulty with the proposition that if you happen to enrol in Te Pūkenga in Auckland, you will pay a different set of fees for the same qualification than if you happen to enrol in Invercargill.”

Getting back on budget

In terms of the short-term financial picture, Winder said polytechs needed to achieve a 3% savings to get back to the budget position: “That’s not insignificant given that we’re halfway through the year.”

However, they were all carrying vacancies and those savings had not yet been counted in the forecasts.

He would ask them to find further savings “… that would do least harm to the ongoing journey to our ability to deliver”, with redundancies being the least favoured option.

The financial merger of treasury operations would save almost $1 million in interest a year. Also, the removal of subsidiary boards over the next few months would significantly reduce the current $3m bill for directors’ fees.

Work Based Learning Ltd was expected to return a larger than the budgeted surplus of about $10m.

Te Pūkenga’s head office had already found savings of $8m from its $21m budget and there would be further integration of back office and support services across the network.

Looking at the long term, Winder said a significant number of programmes weren’t really viable or would need to take a very different approach to delivery.

He saw a move from very substantial face-to-face engagement to far more in-work learning.