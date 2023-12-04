Menu
Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both

Tory Whanau. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Wellington’s Golden Mile is now the front line of a war over competing visions for the city's transport system, but the new government could potentially lose the first battle.Number five on the coalition government’s 100-day plan announced last week was "Withdraw central government from Let’s Get Wellington Moving” – the $7 billion programme intended to bring rapid transit and a more pedestrian-friendly environment to the capital city.However, the central government agency responsible for Waka Kotahi...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks
Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks

Agriculture is on the agenda in a major way for the first time.

Riley Kennedy and Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Fiscal update and mini-budget set for Dec 20
Policy

Fiscal update and mini-budget set for Dec 20

The government indicated it will be turned into a mini-budget.

Ian Llewellyn 4:33am
Air NZ's A-list influencer play
Economy Analysis

Air NZ's A-list influencer play

Air New Zealand's day of the bigwigs gives corporates a say. 

Pattrick Smellie 02 Dec 2023
The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve
Economy

The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve

There is a 75% chance of another 25 basis point rate hike. 

Rebecca Howard 30 Nov 2023