Means-testing pension still the biggest bugbear in Otago Uni study

Pensions remain the third rail of politics. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
New Zealanders want to keep superannuation universal above all else and more people are wary of the prospect of waiting longer to access it, according to University of Otago research. The follow-up survey to a 2014 paper – both commissioned by the Retirement Commission – found a universal pension retained the most backing among the 1,299 respondents, with 31.1% ranking it as the most important aspect out of seven, down from 40.9% in the 2014 survey.A further 26.7% ranked universality as the second or third most important aspect...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 3:36pm
