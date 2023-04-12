Means-testing pension still the biggest bugbear in Otago Uni study

Pensions remain the third rail of politics. (Image: Getty)

New Zealanders want to keep superannuation universal above all else and more people are wary of the prospect of waiting longer to access it, according to University of Otago research. The follow-up survey to a 2014 paper – both commissioned by the Retirement Commission – found a universal pension retained the most backing among the 1,299 respondents, with 31.1% ranking it as the most important aspect out of seven, down from 40.9% in the 2014 survey.A further 26.7% ranked universality as the second or third most important aspect...