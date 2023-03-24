Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Mixed feelings on Emissions Trading Scheme review

Mixed feelings on Emissions Trading Scheme review
Climate change minister James Shaw is leading another review of the ETS. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
There are concerns the latest review of the Emissions Trading Scheme could further subdue carbon prices in the short term, but in the long term, it could drive them up.There are also concerns that government decision-making and how it is announcing those decisions is also increasing uncertainty in carbon markets.The Ministry for the Environment confirmed on Wednesday evening it was reviewing the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) following concerns, including those of the Climate Change Commission (CCC).It comes at a time when the prices of New Zea...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk’s newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:24am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review
Finance

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m

Acium Construction built Mico's Alex Apartments development in Queenstown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m

More Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 23 Mar 2023
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 22 Mar 2023
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Policy

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 22 Mar 2023
Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades
Policy

Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Mar 2023