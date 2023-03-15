Menu
Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner
Stuart Nash. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Stuart Nash has resigned as police minister over claims of political interference. Prime minister Chris Hipkins accepted Nash’s resignation as police minister and appointed Megan Woods as acting minister.Opposition MPs called for Nash’s resignation after he said he’d contacted the police commissioner to ask whether police would appeal a judgment. Hipkins said Nash assured him that the conversation was a one-off and took place when he wasn’t police minister. Hipkins added that Nash’s actions fell short of...
Record deficit is 'cause for concern'
Economy chart

Record deficit is 'cause for concern'

The widening balance of payments deficit could increase borrowing costs for NZ.

Andy Fyers 4:05pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 10:27am
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle's shadow
Finance

IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned
Policy

$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned

TVNZ says fears RNZ and TVNZ could clock up losses of $1.6b are "too pessimistic".

Daniel Dunkley 14 Mar 2023
There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits
Finance

There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is just the latest politician to suggest profits are bad.

Jenny Ruth 14 Mar 2023