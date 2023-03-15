Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Stuart Nash. (Image: NZME)

Stuart Nash has resigned as police minister over claims of political interference. Prime minister Chris Hipkins accepted Nash’s resignation as police minister and appointed Megan Woods as acting minister.Opposition MPs called for Nash’s resignation after he said he’d contacted the police commissioner to ask whether police would appeal a judgment. Hipkins said Nash assured him that the conversation was a one-off and took place when he wasn’t police minister. Hipkins added that Nash’s actions fell short of...