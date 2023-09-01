Menu
National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?

Jem Traylen
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
The National party thinks there’s a massive tax loophole in online gambling worth $176 million a year, but do the figures stack up, and could they really get a regulatory regime in place by July 1 next year?Thanks to the “Netflix tax” introduced by National in 2016, the government already collects $38m in GST from online casinos, but National thinks there’s a significant share of the market not covered by the tax net – plus, they want digital casinos to pay company tax and casino duties on top (local licensed opera...
Mortgage lending also remains flat, but with green shoots emerging.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Adrian Macey and Dave Frame: Some tough climate change choices ahead for NZ's next govt

If NZ has adopted flawed climate goals, how could they be improved?

Adrian Macey and Dave Frame 5:00am
The curious case of NZ News Essentials

The people and money behind a "news" website with a familiar-sounding name.

Daniel Dunkley and Denise McNabb 5:00am
