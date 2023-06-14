Menu
Online harm regulation causes media concern

(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Regulation is never welcomed with open arms by any industry, but a major proposal from the Department of Internal Affairs sent shockwaves through the media sector earlier this month.The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has proposed a new and all-powerful watchdog to police harmful content online, a move that will have widespread repercussions for every part of the media.The government department has proposed plans for a new regulatory regime for online media content, aimed at making the internet safer. Under the system, an independent body...
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril
Policy

Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril

NZ's "shallow" democracy is undermining society, says top scientist Peter Gluckman.

Greg Hurrell 13 Jun 2023
First GP practices likely to fail as 'disaster' looms
Policy Free

First GP practices likely to fail as 'disaster' looms

Primary care providers say they need more than twice the funding boost offered.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 13 Jun 2023