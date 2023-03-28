Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds

Ōtākaro was responsible for delivering the new Christchurch convention centre, Te Pae. (Image: ChristchurchNZ)

Christchurch rebuild agency Ōtākaro is in talks with four government agencies about taking over their vertical builds – it just won’t say which ones.Last September, cabinet decided to repurpose the agency as a national infrastructure project manager. It had been due to wind down after the completion of its Canterbury projects, which include the new convention centre, Te Pae, and the new metro sports facility, Parakiore.As BusinessDesk previously revealed, the contractor delivering the latter project is seeking an additional $212 mil...