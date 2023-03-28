Menu
Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds

Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds
Ōtākaro was responsible for delivering the new Christchurch convention centre, Te Pae. (Image: ChristchurchNZ)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
Christchurch rebuild agency Ōtākaro is in talks with four government agencies about taking over their vertical builds – it just won’t say which ones.Last September, cabinet decided to repurpose the agency as a national infrastructure project manager. It had been due to wind down after the completion of its Canterbury projects, which include the new convention centre, Te Pae, and the new metro sports facility, Parakiore.As BusinessDesk previously revealed, the contractor delivering the latter project is seeking an additional $212 mil...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

New guidance for public service pay issued
New guidance for public service pay issued

Covid-era pay restraint is coming to an end.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Inflation winners and breaking things
Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023