Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

The government is about to release new public service pay guidance that reflects an environment of high inflation and a tight labour market.The government first released the guidance ordering pay “restraint” in 2020, as a response to covid-19 and updated it again in 2021.In the year to June 2022, the average public service pay increase was 2.3%, compared to 3% in the wider public sector, which includes health, education and local government, while it was 3.4% in the private sector.The Public Service Commission said it intended to re...