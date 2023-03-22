Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Pay prospects for public servants are starting to improve. (Image:Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
The government is about to release new public service pay guidance that reflects an environment of high inflation and a tight labour market.The government first released the guidance ordering pay “restraint” in 2020, as a response to covid-19 and updated it again in 2021.In the year to June 2022, the average public service pay increase was 2.3%, compared to 3% in the wider public sector, which includes health, education and local government, while it was 3.4% in the private sector.The Public Service Commission said it intended to re...
Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades
Policy

Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

New interest in gold following collapse of banks

The price of gold has shot up to a 12-month high.

Ella Somers 5:00am
New interest in gold following collapse of banks
Finance

Cocos and Perls: when shareholders rank before bondholders

NZ regulations don’t allow contingent bonds, or cocos, and Australasian perpetual preference shares are explicitly ranked ahead of ordinary shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Cocos and Perls: when shareholders rank before bondholders

More Policy

Gas plan offers much pain for little gain
Policy

Gas plan offers much pain for little gain

The gas sector warns about the consequences of possible decisions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades
Policy

Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Australia's nuclear subs raise the stakes for NZ
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Australia's nuclear subs raise the stakes for NZ

An Indo-Pacific war will be high-tech and high-cost – we're out of our league. 

Pattrick Smellie 21 Mar 2023
Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness
Policy

Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness

Concerns have been raised about the speed at which the bill was passed.

Jem Traylen 17 Mar 2023