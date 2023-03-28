Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
What could be NZ's last offshore oil and and gas permit has been granted after a legal battle. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
After long delays, a tender has opened for what could be the last oil and gas exploration permit in New Zealand.Also, Greymouth Gas Turangi has been granted an offshore exploration permit from an earlier tender round following a legal battle to overturn a rejection. Under the current law, this will be the last offshore permit granted.Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals (NZPM) launched the Block Offer 2020 tender on Tuesday. It is called this as it is the year the government began the process.Last block offerThe tender is only for...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights
Primary Sector

Log prices up, but local market 'oversupplied'

New Zealand is now facing an oversupply of structural wood in the construction sector after the pandemic panic buying.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Log prices up, but local market 'oversupplied'

More Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
New guidance for public service pay issued
Policy

New guidance for public service pay issued

Covid-era pay restraint is coming to an end.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds
Policy

Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds

The Christchurch rebuild agency is taking on a national project management role.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Inflation winners and breaking things
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023