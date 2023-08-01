Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change
Employee share ownership options need to be looked at the Startup Advisors Council says(Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
A final report from the government’s Startup Advisors Council recommends a major tax change to encourage startup growth and says there needs to be a focus on growing technology startups in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch rather than elsewhere.The council also suggests a new way for New Zealand to refer to startups: "Upstarts". Angel Association chair and Startup Advisors Council deputy chairperson Suse Reynolds says the term Upstart is meant to capture a vision of NZ punching above its weight on the world stage. ...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Law & Regulation

Buller Electricity fights massive transmission fees increase in court

The lines company says new transmission pricing rules have created an anomalous outcome.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Buller Electricity fights massive transmission fees increase in court

More Policy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
New deposit insurance scheme takes shape
Economy

New deposit insurance scheme takes shape

The Treasury and the Reserve Bank are inviting submissions on how it will be funded.

Rebecca Howard 31 Jul 2023
National reveals its $24 billion transport plan
Policy

National reveals its $24 billion transport plan

The party is promising a massive spend-up on new roads. 

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2023
Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive
Policy

Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive

LGNZ's president says councils should receive 20% of the country's funding.

Cécile Meier 27 Jul 2023