Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Top summer reading on the public sector

Top summer reading on the public sector
(Image: Getty Images)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 26 Dec 2023
Whether you want to deepen your understanding of the big issues on the policy agenda or simply add the latest policy buzzwords to your vocabulary, BusinessDesk has curated 10 top suggestions for your bookshelf.Given the new government is to some extent picking up where the previous National-led administration left off, you will find some of the recommendations, while not hot of the press, are certainly back in fashion.Likewise, some issues, such as Te Tiriti, are perennial ones and some of the thinking driving current debates was first written...
What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid
Investments

What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid

Perception influenced investors more than reality. Opportunities abound in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Bloomberg

Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer

In his city, there have been no pedestrian deaths in more than six years.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer
Energy

South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

With the grid collapsing, banks are helping to finance solar panels and renewables.

Bloomberg 25 Dec 2023
South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

More Policy

Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30
Policy

Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30

Repeals and 90-day trials the last business in parliament this year.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Dec 2023
Wellington getting ready for skyfall moment
Economy

Paul McBeth: Wellington getting ready for skyfall moment

Ramping up the rhetoric won't dull the razor blade. 

Paul McBeth 21 Dec 2023
Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Dec 2023
Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books
Economy

Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books

More work on the tax programme is still to come. 

Paul McBeth 20 Dec 2023