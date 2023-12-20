Menu
Treasury warns about climate risks and carbon auction failure

Finance minister Nicola Willis, pictured with prime minister Christopher Luxon, has been warned about climate funding risks. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
The Treasury has warned the new government of numerous fiscal risks around climate change policy, including the possibility that carbon auctions will continue to fail.The National-led government has decided to use revenue from the emissions trading scheme (ETS) to help fund its wider spending and tax cut programme. This changes the previous government’s policy that the money goes into emissions reduction projects, and puts more pressure on the ETS to raise revenue, with tight budgets and deficits forecasts for years to come.The Treas...
Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue
Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 3:50pm
More work on the tax programme is still to come. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
The forecast is grim for the local advertising sector. 

Daniel Dunkley 1:00pm
More work on the tax programme is still to come. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Low GDP and high migration a surprise to Reserve Bank chief. 

Staff reporters 10:40am
Our weekly roundup of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Motu research in 2016 found the trials had little impact on hiring and firing.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2023